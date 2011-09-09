LONDON Britain faces widespread strikes this autumn if ministers fail to move over public pension reforms and ditch spending cuts, the top union official said on Friday, calling the government's austerity drive a "programme of self-harm."

Trades Union Congress (TUC) General Secretary Brendan Barber said the Conservative-led coalition government had to be more flexible in negotiations to avoid a head-on confrontation.

"I hope we will be able to reach a fair and reasonable settlement without the need for extended industrial action but the government are making it extraordinarily difficult to reach that position," Barber told reporters in London.

Barber, 60, regarded as a fairly moderate union leader, was speaking ahead of the TUC's annual conference in London next week.

The conference is likely to be the most highly charged in years as it comes in the middle of talks between ministers and unions on pension reform and as spending cuts bite.

Barber said negotiations on pensions so far had not been promising and the government appeared intent on imposing an increase in worker pension contributions of over 3 percent by next April.

"Does that mean we will see widespread industrial action? Possibly, yes," said Barber, whose umbrella group represents 58 trade unions and almost 6.5 million workers -- a quarter of the workforce.

He said any move to impose a solution would be met with an "extraordinarily hostile" reaction from across the union movement.

The Conservative-led coalition government insists that public sector workers -- including some of the lowest paid -- significantly increase contributions they pay into state-controlled pension schemes by next April, to raise more than 1 billion pounds extra revenue in 2012-2013.

An overhaul of pensions is a central plank of the government's package of austerity measures adopted to tackle a budget deficit running at about 10 percent of GDP.

But Barber called the austerity drive "nothing more than a national program of self-harm."

He said the cuts had killed consumer and business confidence and brakes had to be applied to slow cuts.

He said strikes, if they did occur, could involve a broader range of unions than took part in a one-day national strike in June when some 300,000 civil servants and teachers walked out.

Barber said a number of unions were talking publicly about taking industrial action and others "are very, very actively" considering it.

Thursday, Britain's largest civil service union, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, which took part in the walk-out in June, said its members were gearing up for a day of action in November.

It said millions of workers could join the one-day strike and up to ten unions could be involved if the government failed to negotiate adequately.

