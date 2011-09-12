Trades Union Congress General Secretary Brendan Barber speaks at the Institute of Directors annual convention in London May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The coalition government must abandon harsh public-sector spending cuts and tax rises that are hurting millions of workers and risk tipping the economy back into recession and sparking mass strikes, the country's top union official said on Monday.

Brendan Barber, head of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said the Conservative-led coalition had embarked on an ideologically inspired austerity drive under the pretext of eliminating a record budget deficit, running at 10 percent of GDP.

The coalition's real goal was to permanently roll back the state's role in people's lives without any regard for the high social or economic cost, he told union leaders at the start of their annual conference in London.

"For them this isn't temporary pain, but the culmination of a long-held dream, a chance to implement policies -- under cover of the crash -- that they know voters have rejected over and over again," he said.

The TUC is the umbrella group that represents 58 trade unions that have in total almost 6.5 million members -- a quarter of the workforce.

In his key-note address Barber zeroed in on the riots that erupted in London and some other English cities last month.

He said the shocking scenes of violence illustrated the "deep fractures" in a society that had become one of the most unequal anywhere in the developed world, where a "super-rich elite" had been "allowed to float free from the rest of us".

He said he entirely accepted the riots were not caused by the cuts, but warned the austerity drive "will undoubtedly make the underlying problems much worse".

The three-day meeting is shaping up to be the most highly charged in years, coming in the middle of talks between ministers and unions on a controversial overhaul of public-sector pensions -- a central plank of the government's austerity measures -- and as spending cuts bite.

Unions are keen to show they are still relevant to modern Britain -- especially in times of economic crisis -- and the pensions issue looks set to become a key battleground in the coming months and could prove tricky for the coalition if the unions garner enough public sympathy.

Membership shrank to a quarter of the workforce by the late 1990s after unions took on Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government in the 1980s and lost. More than half the workforce was unionised in 1980.

THREAT OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION

Union leaders lined up on Monday to call on the government to negotiate properly and change tack over workers' pension contributions and the cuts, or face co-ordinated strikes by millions of workers this autumn.

They warned that any attempt to tighten already restrictive labour laws on strikes would almost certainly result in mass walkouts.

One, Paul Kenny of the GMB union, said: "We will give politicians the biggest campaign of civil disobedience their tiny minds have ever seen."

Unions say the negotiations on the crunch issue of pensions have so far been a shambles and accuse the government of trying to raise workers' contributions without delay and at any cost.

Len McCluskey, general secretary of the Unite union, Britain's biggest representing 1.5 million workers, said on Sunday the government's "continued attacks" on workers' pay, jobs and pensions would provoke national unrest.

"From civil disobedience to industrial action, this is the moment we defend what is decent and fair," he said.

Dave Prentis of Unison, the country's second biggest union, has also upped the ante over pensions saying the government was showing no willingness to reach a compromise and that strikes may regrettably be the only option left.

Prentis has previously said the pensions row could herald the biggest wave of industrial action since the 1926 general strike in which 3 million workers took part.

A spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron's office said it was "very disappointed" to learn about calls for strike action adding that the government was committed to talks.

Barber, regarded as a moderate leader, has said the TUC was "prepared and ready" to coordinate action if needed.

Britain's largest civil service union, the Public and Commercial Services Union, has already said its members are gearing up for a day of action in November that could involve up to 10 unions and millions of workers.

