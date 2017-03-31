U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon shake hands before their meeting in London, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon pose for a handshake in front of a ceremonial guard of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, as Mattis arrives for their meeting at the Ministry of Defence in London, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

LONDON Britain and the United States said on Friday that NATO allies needed to commit to increase defence spending every year, calling on countries who do not meet the alliance's 2 percent spending target to "raise their game".

"Secretary Mattis and I have agreed that others must now raise their game, and those failing to meet the 2 percent commitment so far should at least agree to year on year real terms increases," British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said during a joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

