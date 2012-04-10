The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Britain could extradite five out of six terrorism suspects to the United States.

The six were indicted in the United States between 1999 and 2006 on terrorism charges related to hostage-taking in Yemen and attacks on U.S. embassies in Africa.

Under 2003 legislation, the United States can seek extradition without having to give evidence to a British court.

The six said that if extradited and convicted in the United States they would be at risk of ill-treatment either as a result of conditions of detention or by the length of their sentences.

WHO ARE THE SIX?

British nationals:

BABAR AHMAD Born 1974

- The United States accused Ahmad, a computer expert, of running a website that raised funds for Islamist militants in Afghanistan and Chechnya, money laundering, plotting with U.S. nationals, and of receiving classified U.S. Naval plans.

- Police were cleared in 2011 of charges of violently assaulting Ahmad in a raid in 2003 as part of a counter-terrorism operation. In 2009, the police admitted wrongdoing over the arrest and paid Ahmad 60,000 pounds in damages.

SYED TAHLA AHSAN Born 1979

- Arrested in September 2006, accused of similar crimes to Ahmad, including providing material support to terrorists and conspiracy to kill, kidnap, maim or injure people by receiving classified U.S. Naval plans, as well as money laundering.

MUSTAFA KAMEL MUSTAFA Born 1958

- Egyptian-born Hamza, known more commonly as Abu Hamza, was jailed for seven years in 2006 over sermons he gave from his London mosque advocating killing Jews and other non-Muslims.

- He is currently in Belmarsh Prison in south London. He is wanted on charges of trying to set up an al Qaeda camp in the United States and of involvement in plotting the seizure of 16 Western hostages in Yemen in 1998, four of whom died during a rescue mission conducted by Yemeni forces.

- In 2010, Hamza won an appeal against the government's attempts to strip him of his British passport after a special tribunal agreed he risked being left stateless.

HAROON RASHID ASWAT Born 1974

- European judges decided on Tuesday they needed more information about the mental health of Haroon Aswat, who suffers from schizophrenia.

- Aswat was arrested in Zambia in 2005. A criminal complaint filed in a U.S. federal court accused him of being Hamza's co-conspirator in trying to set up a camp in Oregon in 1999 and 2000 to train fighters for war in Afghanistan.

Egyptian national:

ADEL ABDUL BARY Born 1960

Saudi Arabian national:

KHALED AL-FAWWAZ Born 1962.

- Bary and Fawwaz were arrested in Britain in connection with the bomb attacks on U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania on August 7, 1998 which killed 224 people.

- Egypt has alleged Bary was a key member of the Egyptian fundamentalist Islamic Jihad organisation, and a close associate of al-Qaeda's current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri.

- He was sentenced to death in Egypt in absentia by a military tribunal which accused him of involvement in plans to blow up Cairo's oldest market.

- Khaled al-Fawwaz was called bin Laden's de facto representative in Britain. He was indicted in 1999 in New York in connection with conspiracy to kill Americans that included the bombing of the U.S. embassies.

- The 1999 indictment said he had set up businesses in Nairobi with bin Laden's military commander and then established a media information office in London in 1994 to provide cover for al-Qaeda's military activities.

Sources: Reuters/European Court

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)