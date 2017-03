U.S. President Barack Obama (R) listens to British Prime Minister David Cameron during a joint news conference following their meeting at the White House in Washington January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that he and U.S. President Barack Obama believe this year will be pivotal for a trade pact between Europe and the United States.

"We agreed that 2015 should be a pivotal year for an ambitious and comprehensive EU-US trade deal, which could benefit the average household in Britain by 400 pounds a year," Cameron said at a news conference with the American president.