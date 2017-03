A new car is displayed on the forecourt of a Ford dealership at Portslade near Brighton in southern England January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON British new car registrations rose by 12 percent in February, an industry body said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said sales in February totalled 76,958 units.

The SMMT said the increase took the rise in sales in the first two months of 2015 to 8.3 percent.

Sales rose by nearly 10 percent in 2014 to hit their highest level in a decade, the SMMT said in January.

