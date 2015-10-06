EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON British new car registrations rose by nearly 9 percent in September compared with the same month last year and overall demand for diesel vehicles remained strong despite Volkswagen's emissions scandal, an industry body said on Tuesday.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said new car registrations rose by a yearly 8.6 percent last month to 462,517 units.
"It is too early to draw conclusions (from the VW scandal), but customer demand for diesel remained strong, accounting for one in two cars registered," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.
Sales of VW-branded cars in Britain were up just under 4 percent compared to September last year, with Volkswagen-owned (VOWG_p.DE) Audi seeing sales rise 11 percent in the same period.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, writing by William Schomberg)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON Britain said on Friday it had launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion and money-laundering by an unnamed "global financial institution" and some of its employees.