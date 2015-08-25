LONDON Starting salaries advertised in British job postings fell in July compared with a year ago, according to a survey on Tuesday that adds to tentative signs of a cooling labour market.

British wages have risen far more slowly in recent years than before the financial crisis, and a move back towards historical rates of increase is one of the main things the Bank of England is looking for before it starts to tighten policy.

The survey from online jobs search engine Adzuna showed the average advertised starting salary fell to 33,505 pounds ($52,754) in July, down from 33,696 pounds from June and 1.1 percent lower than a year ago.

Adzuna attributed the decrease to companies paying more to retain existing staff.

"By boosting the salaries of their existing staff, employers have less money in the bank for recruitment. This means the jobs market focus has shifted from recruitment to retention," said Andrew Hunter, Adzuna's co-founder.

A survey from human resources services company XpertHR last week also cited companies paying more to retain staff as one reason why annual pay deals at British companies look likely to stay stuck at 2 percent for the foreseeable future.

The Bank of England expects British pay growth to pick up markedly as productivity recovers and the labour market continues to tighten.

But some measures of private sector wage growth suggest the improvement in wage growth may be at risk of petering out, according to a Reuters analysis.

($1 = 0.6351 pounds)

(Reporting by Honor Brocklebank-Fowler, editing by Andy Bruce and Dominic Evans)