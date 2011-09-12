British comedian David Walliams is helped out of the River Thames after his charity swim, in Westminster, London September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Comedian David Walliams crossed the finish line on Monday after a marathon swim down the Thames, fighting illness and strong currents to raise more than a million pounds for charity.

The eight-day swim stretched 140 miles from the source of the river in Gloucestershire to Big Ben.

The star of TV comedy series "Little Britain" was met by a shower of tickertape and crowds of well-wishers including a group wearing swimming trunks.

The feat has raised more than 1 million pounds for Sport Relief, a British-based charity.

"Most people in the UK know the Thames, and most people think the idea of swimming in it is horrifying! And it is," Walliams said in a statement.

The television star has battled with vomiting, diarrhoea and high temperatures after contracting "Thames tummy" three days into the challenge from the polluted waters of the river, which harbour a concoction of raw sewage and bacteria including e-coli, salmonella and hepatitis.

"I always knew there was a risk that taking in the water could cause problems, but now it's happened it's still hit me really hard. I was sweating in the night and have been to the toilet a lot," Walliams said.

"This is already much harder than I thought it would be -- but this Thames Tummy I've got is making the task seem incredibly difficult and London seems a long way away."

Although an accomplished swimmer, the TV star has faced more risks from swimming in the busy waterway than just illness, and organizers as well as Walliams have warned that this is not a challenge the public should attempt.

The unpredictable currents tidal river makes swimming extremely dangerous, along with undertows that can suck swimmers underwater, river traffic, and extremely cold water.

"It's really not a safe environment to swim in ... I have an incredible team of experts to help keep me safe. If there's a lot of rainfall there'll be a lot of sewage present so I've had to have loads of jabs," Walliams said.

"And aside from anything else, you can't see anything! There's zero visibility in the water - I won't even be able to see the end of my arm."

This is the fourth time the star of "Little Britain" fame has undertaken a lengthy dip in unfamiliar waters. In 2006 he swam across the English Channel, and swam in shark infested waters across the Strait of Gibraltar in 2008.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Michael Holden)