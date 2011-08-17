LONDON A pensioner has died after being attacked by a swarm of wasps, police said Wednesday.

The woman, who has not been named, and a man were stung on Sunday afternoon in Galleywood, near Chelmsford, Essex.

"Both people were taken to hospital but the woman in her 70s died," a police spokesman said.

The ambulance service was quoted by local media as saying the woman was believed to have suffered a heart attack brought on by the wasp attack.

Wasp numbers in Britain have surged this year due to an unseasonably warm Spring.

