LONDON Water regulator Ofwat said on Friday it had blocked an 8 percent price hike on customer bills proposed by privately-owned company Thames Water, claiming it was not justified.

Rising utility bills have shot to the top of the political agenda after four of Britain's energy suppliers raised charges by more than three times the rate of inflation.

"We said we would challenge Thames' application, in the interests of customers. We did just that and on the evidence provided we are not convinced that an extra bill increase is justified," Ofwat chief regulation officer Sonia Brown said.

The increase would have seen customer bills rise by 29 pounds.

The regulator flagged last month that it was likely to block Thames Water's bid to rise prices. It said Thames Water, which provides water to 14 million households, can now make an appeal to Britain's competition authorities.

