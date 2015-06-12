LONDON A pair of gold-encrusted pistols which were Napoleon’s last gift to his three-year-old son and only heir, Francois Joseph Charles Bonaparte, go on sale at Sotheby's next month with a pre-sale estimate of up to 1.2 mln pounds.

The pistols, dated 1814, are decorated with Napoleonic symbolism such as the Emperor’s personal cipher, the Imperial eagle and the iron crown of Italy.

They were given to the young boy in what were to be the pair's last moments together, Sotheby's said. Soon afterwards, Napoleon was defeated in battle and exiled to Elba.

His son "Franz" spent his few remaining years aspiring to follow in the military footsteps of his revered father but died of tuberculosis in 1831.

“These remarkable treasures epitomize the greatest personal tragedy of Napoleon’s life: that he saw his beloved son and heir for the last time in January 1814, destroying his hopes to create a lasting dynasty," said Sotheby’s Specialist in European Sculpture and Works of Art Christopher Mason.

"Within weeks the Emperor had been defeated, abdicated his throne and was forced into exile on Elba. A year later he faced his final humiliation at Waterloo.”

Sotheby’s expects to sell the pair of pistols to sell for between 800,000 and 1.2 mln pounds at its July 8 auction.

