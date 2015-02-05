LONDON Investment manager InfraRed Capital Partners has agreed to commit up to 100 million pounds ($152 million) to a 1 billion pound project in Wales to generate power from the ebb and flows of tides in a lagoon, it said on Thursday.

InfraRed's investment equals that of Prudential, announced last October, InfraRed said in a statement.

The firm is headquartered in London and manages over $8 billion of equity capital in multiple private and listed funds.

The proposed lagoon in Swansea Bay, developed by Tidal Lagoon Power, will be able to generate around 500 gigawatt hours of electricity a year, enough to power around 155,000 homes.

The project will involve constructing a 9.5-km (6-mile)breakwater wall near the port of Swansea which would enclose an 11.5 square km tidal area.

When the tide drops, there is a difference between water levels inside and outside the lagoon. The water would pass through turbines to produce electricity. Similarly, when the tide rises, power would be generated as water fills the lagoon.

Construction is due begin after the summer.

