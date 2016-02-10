LONDON The British government said on Wednesday it will launch an independent review into tidal lagoon energy this spring to understand how it could contribute to Britain's energy mix in the most cost-effective way.

A proposed 1-billion-pound project to build a tidal energy lagoon in Swansea Bay has stalled because of negotiations over the level of government funding.

"Tidal lagoons have the potential to provide the country with clean and secure energy," the government said in a statement.

"Whilst progress has been made to understand this technology, more work needs to be done to determine whether they present value for money."

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)