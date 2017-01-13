A sign that reads 'Staying Put' is seen in the window of a home the village of Jaywick which is threatened by a storm surge, in Essex, Britain January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Construction cranes are seen by St Paul's cathedral at dawn in London, Britain, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The sun rises behind the Shard skyscraper in London, Britain January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Police speak to a resident in the village of Jaywick which is threatened by a storm surge, in Essex, Britain January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Residents walk through the village of Jaywick which is threatened by a storm surge, in Essex, Britain January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Snow begins to fall as a police car drives through the village of Jaywick which is threatened by a storm surge, in Essex, Britain January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A gritter passes a taxi that crashed in icy conditions near Coalville in Britain January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A farmer inspects a taxi after it crashed onto his land in icy conditions near Coalville in Britain January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Demo Towe, 8, waits with her dogs at the Tendring Education Centre after being evacuated from Jaywich, in Tendring, Britain January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A tractor with a snow plough clears snow from the closed A93 at Spittal of Glenshee, in Scotland, Britain January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Parts of England were preparing for severe flooding on Friday, after heavy winds, snow and rain hit the country overnight, cancelling flights, closing schools and causing disruption to commuters.

Around 100 flood warnings are in place across Britain, with 11 at a severe level, meaning that there is a threat to life. Authorities fear a surge in water levels could flood some eastern coastal areas.

Strong winds will continue across the north and east of England on Friday, snow will fall in the west and ice may affect driving conditions across the country, according to the Met Office.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)