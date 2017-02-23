North bound traffic queues on the A9 following snowfall near Perth in Scotland, Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A pedestrian has her hair blown as she walks across a bridge during strong winds in London, Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Gale force winds blow back the waves at Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Gulls fly over a whipped up sea as Storm Doris blows into Blackpool, Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

The sea whips up as Storm Doris blows into Blackpool, Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

People struggle with a buggy as they cross a bridge during strong winds in London, Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man looks out at a sea as Storm Doris blows into Blackpool, Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A fallen tree brought down by high winds from Storm Doris lies across a main road in Isleworth in London, Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BROAD HAVEN, Wales A woman was killed by flying debris on Thursday as storm Doris battered Britain and Ireland, disrupting travel and leaving thousands without power as it swept in from the Atlantic.

The woman died from serious head injuries when she was hit by debris falling into the street in the Midlands city of Wolverhampton, emergency services said.

In Cambridgeshire, eastern England, 11 people were taken to hospital with minor injuries when a double-decker bus was blown onto its side.

Doris brought winds of up to 94 miles per hour in Wales, heavy snow forced school closures in Scotland and power was cut to thousands of homes in Ireland.

Some flights were cancelled and many travellers faced train and road delays.

(Reporting by Rebecca Naden in Broad Haven, Wales, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)