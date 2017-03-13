LONDON Britain's wheat exports slowed in January and are running behind last season's pace, customs data showed on Monday.

Exports in January totalled 91,132 tonnes, the lowest monthly total so far in the 2016/17 season (July/June).

Cumulative wheat exports so far this season were 1.16 million tonnes, down from 1.30 million tonnes in the same period in the 2015/16 season.

Dealers said exports had started strongly this season partly due to demand from Algeria, which traditionally relies heavily on shipments from France which had a poor crop last summer.

A slowdown in the pace had, however, been widely anticipated as supplies of UK wheat tightened.

UK wheat imports fell slightly in January to 151,828 tonnes, still the second highest monthly total so far this season, trailing only December's 173,456 tonnes.

Cumulative wheat imports were slightly above last season at 992,003 tonnes, up from 945,771 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

