LONDON Rainy weather and disease have reduced the quality of wheat crops harvested to date in Britain, the Home-Grown Cereals Authority said on Friday, issuing provisional results of its cereal quality survey.

"Average wheat specific weights have been hit the hardest to date, at 8 percent below the three-year average, while Hagberg Falling Number and protein content are seen at more typical levels," HGCA senior analyst Charlotte Garbutt said.

Specific weights in early samples averaged 71.9 kilogram's per hectolitre, well below the three-year average of 77.5.

Hagberg Falling Numbers, a key measure of milling quality, were in line with three-year average at 267 seconds, while protein content was slightly higher than normal at 12.7 percent versus 11.8 percent.

Britain's wheat harvest is about 40 percent complete and is running about 10 days behind normal.

The HGCA said the provisional figures were based on 8,603 wheat samples. Updated tables will be released at the end of September and in October when more samples have been collected and analysed.

The survey typically has about 60,000 wheat samples.

