LONDON Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said it will hold a tender in October for bidders to own the transmission assets of five offshore wind farm projects.

The projects have a total capacity of 2.3 gigawatts and include Dudgeon offshore wind farm off the coast of north Northfolk; Galloper wind farm off the east coast of England; Race Bank offshore wind farm in the North Sea; Rampion offshore wind farm off the south coast of England and the Walney Extension offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Each transmission system is being constructed by the individual offshore wind farm developers and will include an offshore substation platform, offshore and onshore export cables and an onshore substation.

Ofgem said it will carry out the tender process which will result in an offshore transmission owner to own and operate each transmission system.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)