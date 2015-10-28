LONDON Danish utility DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO has decided to build the 660-megawatt Walney Extension offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea off Britain, it said on Wednesday.

The final investment decision has been made after securing all necessary consents from authorities and signing most of the supply and installation contracts for the project.

The Walney Extension wind farm is due to be fully commissioned in 2018.

"Walney Extension will deliver clean electricity to more than 460,000 UK homes and I’m very pleased that we can now start construction of what will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm when completed," Samuel Leupold, DONG Energy executive vice president, said in a statement.

The wind farm will have two different turbines - 40 8-MW turbines from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind and 47 7-MW Siemens turbines.

DONG Energy did not say how much the project will cost.

