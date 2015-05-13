A wind turbine is pictured in a field of miscanthus, or ''Elephant Grass'', at Renewables Energy Systems' green technology and renewable energy site at Kings Langley in southeast England April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Britain's Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has secured 34 million pounds from German bank Nord/LB [NRDLB.UL] to help finance up to 200 megawatts (MW) of wind farm projects in Britain, the company said on Wednesday.

The financing is in the form of a 15-year loan, said Alison Jones, community relations manager at RES.

The first projects to be financed are the renewable energy developer's 15-MW Jack's Lane wind farm in Norfolk and its 10-MW Woolley Hill wind farm in Cambridgeshire, which are in operation.

Together, these wind farms can generate enough electricity to meet the average annual demand of around 18,000 homes.

