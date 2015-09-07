LONDON Britain's energy ministry has rejected four planned onshore wind farms in Wales, it said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier this year the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said Britain would scrap all new subsidies for onshore wind farms from April 2016, when it closes a renewable support scheme.

A statement from DECC said, "Careful consideration has been given to each application, and the planning and energy issues involved."

The UK decision on subsidies, which comes ahead of U.N. climate change talks in Paris later this year where world leaders will seek to sign a deal to curb greenhouse gas emissions, was criticised by the renewable energy industry.

"Given the blows the UK government are raining down onto the renewable energy sector on both consents and subsidies, ministers will be heading to the Paris climate discussions with their credibility in tatters," said David Clubb, director of Welsh renewable energy trade association RenewableUK Cymru.

More than 2,500 wind turbines, amounting to 7.1 gigawatts (GW) of electricity production capacity, are now unlikely to be built in Britain because of the fast-tracked subsidy cut outlined by the government.

Monday's decision relates to the proposed Llanbadarn Fynydd, Llaithddu, Llanbrynmair and Carnedd Wen wind farms, which would have had a combined capacity of more than 300 megawatts (MW).

The government gave approval for Scottish Power to replace turbines at its 100 MW Llandinam Windfarm in Walesy, but an application for connecting power lines was refused. The company said it would need to reconsider its plans for the site.

(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Holmes)