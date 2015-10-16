Britain has measures in place to keep the lights on this winter despite the closure of several power stations leading to a narrower surplus of electricity supply, network operator National Grid said on Thursday.

The average excess of supply over peak demand from October to March was estimated at 5.1 percent, compared with 6.1 percent in the previous winter, a spokesman said.

This includes an additional 2.5 gigawatts of back-up generating capacity sourced via measures such as a scheme to get utilities to keep idle capacity available and paying offices and factories to cut power use during peak demand periods, National Grid said in its 2015/2016 Winter Outlook report.

For gas, the company said peak daily demand this winter is seen at 465 million cubic metres/day, broadly in line with last winter.

National Grid said that there will be sufficient sources of supply to meet demand even during the tightest period, which is expected to be in the weeks from Oct. 26 to Jan. 11, noting liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports could rise due to ample global supplies.

On pipeline imports, flows from The Netherlands' BBL artery to Britain were uncertain due to the production restrictions at Groningen, Europe's largest gas field.

"While imports to GB (Great Britain) did drop last winter when the restrictions were introduced, this coincided with a fall in demand, so the behaviour at higher demands with the current restrictions has not been tested," the report said.

For gas storage, National Grid said there was a 14 percent drop in Britain's storage capacity to 4.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the coming winter, due to reduced capacity at the Rough and Hornsea sites.

