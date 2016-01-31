Broadcaster Terry Wogan in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett - RTX1IW3D

Irish-born radio presenter Terry Wogan (R) and his wife Helen arrive for the party to celebrate the civil ceremony of British pop star Elton John and David Furnish, in Windsor, southern England, in this December 21, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Irish-born broadcaster Terry Wogan holds his OBE award (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) at Buckingham Palace in London in this December 6, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/PA/WPA Pool/Files

LONDON British television and radio personality Terry Wogan died of cancer aged 77 on Sunday, his family said.

Irish-born Wogan, one of the BBC's most recognisable faces and voices, was granted a British knighthood in 2005.

"Sir Terry Wogan died today after a short but brave battle with cancer. He passed away surrounded by his family," a statement on behalf of his family said.

Wogan began his broadcasting career with Irish state broadcaster RTE before joining the BBC in 1966. He went on to become a national institution as a disc jockey, chat show host and presenter, known for his gently mocking wit and Irish brogue.

He hosted the BBC's coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest from 1980 to 2008.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Angus MacSwan)