LONDON More than 20 percent of UK consumers are worried about the impact of Brexit on their spending plans over the next year, according to a report published by PwC on Thursday.
LONDON Private companies running a flagship government employment scheme have put only 3.5 percent of clients into sustainable jobs, statistics published on Tuesday showed.
The government's Work Programme, launched in June 2011 to help the long-term unemployed find work, divides the country into regions, with each comprising a range of private, public and voluntary sector organisations.
The government is looking to roll out the model of payment-by-results across other parts of the public sector, including prisons.
The statistics were expected to be poor after various leaks showed the programme slowly "descending into chaos" as one source put it.
Unemployment is now slowly falling despite a stagnation in GDP, a phenomenon that has become known as the "productivity puzzle".
LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming year held at their highest level in more than three years last month but rose for inflation further ahead, a monthly survey by bank Citi and polling firm YouGov showed on Thursday.
LONDON Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt said it will build around 20 percent fewer homes in London in 2016/17 and nationwide completions were unlikely to grow very much despite government efforts to boost supply.