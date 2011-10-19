LONDON Vincent Tabak claims it was "pure chance" that he strangled Joanna Yeates, a court heard on Wednesday.

The killer misread her signals by trying to kiss her after she invited him in for a drink, his counsel said.

Tabak says he put his hand to his 25-year-old victim's throat after she protested at his advances.

His full version of events was heard for the first time as his defence barrister William Clegg said Yeates's death was tragic misfortune, the Press Association reported.

Tabak "completely misread the situation" before "Joanna went limp," Clegg added.

"It was pure chance that Vincent Tabak and Joanna Yeates ever met on December 17 last year," he told Bristol Crown Court.

Yeates's boyfriend Greg Reardon fought back tears in the public gallery as Clegg said Yeates was "bored and lonely" on the night of her death.

She invited Tabak into her flat after smiling at him as he walked past her kitchen window, Clegg said.

"If Joanna Yeates had stayed for one more drink in the Ram pub, she'd be alive today," the barrister added.

"If Vincent Tabak had left half an hour earlier to go to Asda, as was his intention, he wouldn't be standing in the dock now.

"Tragically, Joanna didn't stay for a last drink and went home, arriving around 8.30pm.

"Joanna went into her flat. She took off her coat, she took off her green fleece that she was wearing under her coat and put it on a chair, she took off her boots and she went into the kitchen.

"When in the kitchen she switched on the oven, presumably to pre-heat it before doing the baking she had been researching on the internet earlier and had spoken about to friends.

"She opened one of the two bottles of cider she had bought at Bargain Booze and maybe had a drink from it. She was bored and lonely."

Clegg said Yeates and Tabak were virtual strangers but were both at loose ends at their flats in Clifton.

He added: "They had never really met before, other than a nod as they would pass in a passage outside their house, a sort of acknowledgement one might give to a neighbour that you recognised but had never really spoken to.

"Vincent Tabak was also home alone and bored. His partner was away and he was, like she was, at a loose end.

"Their meeting, like that night, like what followed was unplanned and it was pure chance.

"He misread her friendliness towards him and made a move towards her as if he was about to kiss her on the lips."

Tabak then put his arm around Miss Yeates.

"She screamed, it was a loud piercing scream," Clegg said. "He panicked. He put her hand over her mouth to stifle the screams.

"He said to her 'Stop screaming'. He apologised and said he was sorry. He took his hand away and she carried on screaming. He panicked. He put one hand around her throat and the other over her mouth.

"In seconds -- far less than a minute -- Joanna went limp. She was dead."

Tabak denies murder but admits manslaughter.

