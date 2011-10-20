LONDON Vincent Tabak contemplated suicide after killing Joanna Yeates and tearfully apologised to her family as he said he will be haunted by her death for the rest of his life, a court heard on Thursday.

Tabak, 33, told jurors at Bristol Crown Court, where he has admitted killing Yeates but denied her murder, he thought twice about killing himself, including jumping off a bridge.

"The first time was when I was in Cambridge and I think that was that day or the day after Joanna's body was found and it put me in a state of total despair and I didn't know what to do," he said.

After pausing to compose himself, he added: "But I just clung on and decided not to do anything."

He confirmed to the court he had been "calculating, dishonest and manipulative" in trying to cover his tracks, the Press Association reported.

Giving evidence for the first time, he told the court of his regrets at strangling her when she rejected his advances.

With Yeates's parents, David and Teresa, and boyfriend Greg Reardon looking on, Tabak said: "I had ample opportunity to call and I did not do it.

"I can only say that I am really sorry that I am responsible for her death and that I am responsible for putting her parents and Greg through a week of hell... knowing where she was.

"I still cannot believe that I was capable (of that). It will haunt me for the rest of my life, no matter what sentence I get."

When asked by prosecutor Nigel Lickley if he had been calculating, Tabak replied: "What I did after I killed Joanna Yeates ... yes."

Recalling his feelings before his arrest, he said: "I remember drinking serious amounts of alcohol... and (thinking of) jumping off the bridge."

Tabak confirmed that when he was first remanded into custody after being charged with Yeates's death he was placed on prison suicide watch.

Tabak said he "still can't believe" he killed Yeates, claiming he panicked after she rebuffed his attempts to kiss her.

The bespectacled defendant broke down in tears in front of Yeates's parents as he explained how he tried to cover his tracks by dumping her body.

He said: "I'm so sorry for doing that. I put Joanna's parents through a week of hell."

He said he did not mean to take her life, telling the jury: "I got the impression she wanted to kiss me. She had been friendly."

When asked why he put his hand to Yeates's throat, Tabak said: "I was panicking. I wanted to stop her screaming. I wanted to calm her down."

He also confirmed he had her body in his car when he went shopping later in the evening at Asda.

"I can't believe I did that," he told the jury. "I was not thinking straight."

The trial continues.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)