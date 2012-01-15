A general view shows the Canary Wharf financial district in east London January 12, 2012. Photograph taken with a slow shutter speed and zoom lens. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON The government is teaming up with Hong Kong to secure London a top spot as an offshore trading centre for the Chinese currency, in a move to boost the capital's position as a currency and commodities trading hub.

The government's aim was for London to complement Hong Kong in becoming a major offshore centre for the yuan, or renminbi, the Treasury said on Sunday.

Britain's finance ministry and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) would facilitate a private-sector forum to explore synergies, specifically looking at clearing and settlement systems, market liquidity and the development of new products denominated in yuan, the Treasury said.

"London and Hong Kong are uniquely placed to assist in the development of this exciting market," chancellor George Osborne said in a statement.

Britain won the Chinese government's backing for London to become an offshore trading centre for the yuan last year.

Osborne welcomed a recent announcement by the HKMA that it will significantly extend the operating hours of its yuan payments systems to better accommodate European transactions, making it easier for yuan transactions in London to be settled.

Osborne's announcement comes during a trip to China and Japan, part of a drive to attract Asian investment and lift Britain's faltering economy.

London would join other centres, including Singapore and Taipei, which are vying for a share of the growing offshore yuan business.

But all are expected to play second fiddle to Hong Kong as Chinese authorities push on with a series of initiatives to internationalise the currency.

Official backing for yuan trading in London is no guarantee that a big market will spring up, as it will depend on private demand. London does have strong market infrastructure and is the premier foreign-exchange trading centre.

The gradual relaxation on the use of the yuan in international transactions has led to an increase of Chinese trade now being settled in yuan.

