Ahead of the May 7 election, the opposition Labour Party and Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives remained locked in a statistical tie, according to a YouGov poll for the Sun newspaper published on Wednesday.

Thirty-four percent of voters supported the Labour Party, unchanged from Tuesday, polling company YouGov said. The Conservatives had 33 percent, down one percentage point from the previous day's survey.

The poll gave the anti-European Union UK Independence Party, or UKIP, a one-point increase to 14 percent.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the typical 3-percentage-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

