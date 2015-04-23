Supporters of Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband hold placards as they wait outside a coffee shop which he stopped at during a campaign visit to north London, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Ahead of the May 7 election, the opposition Labour Party extended its lead to 2 percentage points over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Thursday.

Thirty-five percent of voters supported the Labour Party, up one point from yesterday, over the Conservatives, who remained unchanged at 33 percent, polling company YouGov said.

The anti-European Union UK Independence Party, or UKIP, was down one percentage point at 13 percent.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the typical 3-percentage-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Botha)