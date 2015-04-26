Supporters of Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband hold placards as they wait outside a coffee shop which he stopped at during a campaign visit to north London, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Opposition Labour Party has a one percentage point lead over Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Sunday.

The poll showed Labour on 34 percent and the Conservatives on 33 percent, polling company YouGov said.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the typical 3 point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)