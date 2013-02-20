The BRIT Awards, Britain's top pop honours, are held at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday.

Following is a list of the main categories:

British Breakthrough Act:

- Alt-J; Ben Howard; Jake Bugg; Jessie Ware; Rita Ora

British Female Solo Artist:

- Amy Winehouse; Bat for Lashes; Emeli Sande; Jessie Ware; Paloma Faith

British Group:

- Alt-J; Mumford & Sons; Muse; One Direction; The xx

British Live Act:

- Coldplay; Mumford & Sons; Muse; The Rolling Stones; The Vaccines

British Male Solo Artist:

- Ben Howard; Calvin Harris; Olly Murs; Richard Hawley; Plan B

British Producer of the Year:

- Damon Albarn; Jake Gosling; Paul Epworth

British Single:

- Adele/Skyfall; Alex Clare/Too Close; Coldplay & Rihanna/ Princess of China; DJ Fresh Ft Rita Ora/Hot Right Now; Emeli Sande/Next To Me; Florence & The Machine/Spectrum; James Arthur/Impossible; Jessie J/Domino; Labrinth Ft Emeli Sande/Beneath Your Beautiful; Olly Murs Ft Flo Rida/Troublemaker; Rita Ora Ft Tinie Tempah/R.I.P.; Rizzle Kicks/Mama Do The Hump; Robbie Williams/Candy; Rudimental Ft John Newman/Feel The Love; Stooshe/Black Heart

Critics' Choice:

- Tom Odell (Winner); AlunaGeorge; Laura Mvula

International Female Solo Artist:

- Alicia Keys; Cat Power; Lana Del Rey; Rihanna; Taylor Swift

International Group:

- Alabama Shakes; The Black Keys; Fun; The Killers; The Script

International Male Solo Artist:

- Bruce Springsteen; Frank Ocean; Gotye; Jack White; Michael Buble

MasterCard British Album of the Year:

- Alt-J/An Awesome Wave; Emeli Sande/Our Version Of Events; Mumford & Sons/Babel; Paloma Faith/Fall To Grace; Plan B/Ill Manors.

