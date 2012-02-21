Iran's 'The Salesman' wins Oscar for best foreign language film
LOS ANGELES Iran's "The Salesman," a drama about honor and revenge in a modern marriage, won the Oscar on Sunday for best foreign language film.
The BRIT Awards, British pop's top honours, were held in London on Tuesday. Following is the full list of winners on the night:
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST:
- Ed Sheeran
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:
- Adele
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT:
- Ed Sheeran
BRITISH GROUP:
- Coldplay
BRITISH SINGLE:
- One Direction/What Makes You Beautiful
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
- Adele/21
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST:
- Bruno Mars
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST:
- Rihanna
INTERNATIONAL GROUP:
- Foo Fighters
INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH ACT:
- Lana Del Rey
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC AWARD:
- Blur
CRITICS' CHOICE:
- Emeli Sande
LOS ANGELES Hollywood's A-list stars flaunted gold and silver gowns on the Oscar red carpet on Sunday, doused with a generous helping of diamonds, feathers, sequins and symbolic blue ribbons on the world's most cinematic runway.
American actor Bill Paxton, who rose to stardom in such Hollywood blockbusters as "Titanic" and inspired budding meteorologists as a tornado chaser in "Twister," has died at age 61, his family said on Sunday.