Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast
BARCELONA More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain’s southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party is confident of securing a "sensible" deal with the small Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said on Tuesday.
"We're having good constructive discussions and I'm confident that we'll reach a sensible agreement," Grayling told BBC radio. "The talks are going on, they are going well."
May lost her parliamentary majority in a snap election she called on June 8, and she will need the support of the DUP to pass laws.
Grayling said the DUP were not interested in another election and added there should not be a change of prime minister amid questions over May's own position after the botched election campaign and her response to a deadly London tower block fire in which at least 79 people died.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON Six emails sent by and to an Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a fire risk for tall buildings.
LONDON Hundreds of police officers lined the streets of London and Birmingham on Saturday to prevent far-right demonstrators from clashing with rival anti-fascism groups on a day of protest following deadly attacks in Britain.