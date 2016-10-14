Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Nissan, leaves 10 Downing Street after meeting Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London, Britain, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON Japanese carmaker Nissan (7201.T) is due to decide whether to build its next Qashqai sport utility vehicle model in Britain or elsewhere by the end of the year, a company source said, a key investment decision for post-Brexit Britain.

"The decision-making process is in the next few weeks and months with a decision expected before the end of the year," a company source told Reuters on Friday.

CEO Carlos Ghosn told reporters at the Paris motor show late last month that future spending on Britain's biggest car plant would depend on a guarantee of compensation if Britain struck a deal with European allies which led to tariffs on car exports.

Ghosn met British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday and said afterwards: "I am confident the British government will continue to ensure the UK remains a competitive place to do business."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)