Supporters of Britain's opposition Labour Party's wave placards at event in support of remaining in the European Union, in central London, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Britain should vote again on whether to remain in the European Union once a Brexit deal is agreed, Owen Smith, one of three candidates vying to lead Britain's opposition Labour Party, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

Smith, who announced his candidacy to succeed Jeremy Corbyn at helm of the centre-left party on Wednesday, said many Britons who backed leaving the EU believe they were misled and should be given a second chance to vote.

"That does mean a second referendum or a general election when the terms are clear. The Labour government should be committing to that," he told the Guardian newspaper.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)