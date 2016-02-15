BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that negotiations on Britain's demands for reforms in the bloc were at a "critical moment" and that the risk of London leaving the 28-nation bloc was real.

"This is a critical moment. Risk of break-up is real as #UKinEU negotiations very fragile. Handle with care. What is broken cannot be mended," Tusk wrote on Twitter.

