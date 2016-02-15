South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that negotiations on Britain's demands for reforms in the bloc were at a "critical moment" and that the risk of London leaving the 28-nation bloc was real.
"This is a critical moment. Risk of break-up is real as #UKinEU negotiations very fragile. Handle with care. What is broken cannot be mended," Tusk wrote on Twitter.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Foo Yun-Chee)
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.