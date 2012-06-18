Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO) said on Monday its RiverStone runoff unit would buy all the outstanding shares of Brit Insurance Limited of London from Brit Group for about $300 million, subject to certain conditions.

Fairfax said Brit Insurance had net reserves of about $1.3 billion and cash and invested assets of about $1.9 billion at March 31.

Brit Insurance, which wrote UK domestic as well some international insurance and reinsurance, was placed in runoff earlier this year, Fairfax said.

In runoff, an insurance company stops writing new business and only manages the existing book of business until all the policies in that book expire.

"We continue to look for opportunities to grow profitably in the runoff area," Fairfax's Chief Executive Officer Prem Watsa said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.

