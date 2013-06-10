Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner aircraft stands on the tarmac at Manchester Airport in Manchester, northern England April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON British Airways will receive its first two Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner planes on June 26 and 27 and its first Airbus EAD.PA A380 superjumbo jet seven days later, becoming the first European airline to operate both aircraft.

The airline, which is owned by International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), said it would take delivery of the Airbus A380 on July 4.

British Airways is spending 5 billion pounds ($8 billion) on new aircraft, better cabins and new technologies. The delivery of its first Dreamliner was originally scheduled for the end of February but was delayed by a series of battery incidents.

"Over the next 12 months, we will take delivery of new long-haul aircraft at an average rate of one every two weeks," said British Airways Chief Executive Keith Williams.

"Both aircraft types make major environmental advances and will contribute toward our ambitious targets for noise and carbon reduction," he said of the two planes.

The company has ordered 12 A380s, 24 787s and six Boeing 777-300ERs for delivery over the next four years. Its parent company also intends to convert 18 existing Boeing 787 options into firm orders as part of plans to replace some of its ageing Boeing 747-400 aircraft. ($1 = 0.6436 British pounds)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)