LONDON Britons were slightly less downbeat about their household finances in September than in August, and at their least pessimistic in almost 1-1/2 years about prospects for their household budgets, according to a survey on Monday.

However, other findings in the survey indicated Britons are having to eat into their savings and run up debt to finance spending, auguring ill for consumption and suggesting that domestic demand will remain a drag on the fragile economy.

The Markit Household Finance Index rose to 35.1 in September from a survey low of 33.2 in August, signalling an easing in the rate at which households' current finances have deteriorated.

However, that is still well below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction, and Markit said that some 37 percent of respondents reported a deterioration in their finances since August, while only 7 percent indicated an improvement.

The index gauging people's expectations for their household finances over the coming year rose to a 17-month high of 42.2, although it still indicated a deteriorating outlook.

"September's survey provides a ray of hope that households have become less downbeat about their future finances, although it is clear that the strain on current finances remains as severe as that seen at the height of the recession," said Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.

"However, with the overall degree of pessimism about the coming year easing to the lowest for nearly a year and a half, growing numbers of households appear to be of the view that the worst may be over," he said.

Consumption has been weak over the last few quarters as consumers are hit hard by rising taxes, soaring prices and slow wage growth.

Household spending rose for the seventh consecutive month, but respondents said the amount of cash they had available to spend fell at its second-sharpest rate on record, with 46 percent of respondents noting a decline in available cash, compared with 8 percent who said they had more to spend.

And 30 percent of those polled said their savings had fallen, while 18 percent noted a rise in demand for unsecured credit -- the strongest increase in demand for debt in almost 2 years.

With the government embarking on the deepest public spending cuts in generations, the survey showed public sector workers were more downbeat about their current and future finances than private sector workers.

Public employees reported a record deterioration in their current household finances, although they were their least downbeat in more than a year about the future.

The survey was based on 1,500 respondents and was conducted between September 8 and 11.

(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh; editing by Anna Willard)