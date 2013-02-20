LONDON The BRIT Awards, Britain's top pop music honours, were handed out at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday.
Following is a list of winners of the main categories:
British Breakthrough Act: - Ben Howard
British Female Solo Artist: - Emeli Sande
British Group: - Mumford & Sons
British Producer: - Paul Epworth
British Live Act: - Coldplay
British Male Solo Artist: - Ben Howard
British Single: - Adele/Skyfall
Critics' Choice: - Tom Odell
International Female Solo Artist: - Lana Del Rey
International Group: - The Black Keys
International Male Solo Artist: - Frank Ocean
MasterCard British Album of the Year: - Emeli Sande/Our Version Of Events.
