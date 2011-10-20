British soft drinks maker Britvic's annual sales grew 14.6 percent aided by strong pricing and international growth, but said its Irish business continued to be tough.

Britvic, which has businesses in the UK, France, Ireland and northern Europe, said it expected to deliver full-year results in line with its expectations.

"Our GB (Great Britain), French and international business units have delivered positive volume, price and revenue growth in the full year, despite the continued challenging economic backdrop and poor weather over the summer period," Chief Executive Paul Moody said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, whose brands include Robinsons, Tango, Drench, J2O and Fruit Shoot, had total revenue of 1.29 billion pounds ($2.04 billion) for the 52 weeks ended October 2.

Sales from its Irish business, however, fell 9.6 percent, as difficult macroeconomic conditions and disappointing weather in Ireland led to the total soft drinks market contracting further.

Britvic shares, which have lost more than 20 percent of their value over the last six months, closed at 308.3 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 741 million pounds.

