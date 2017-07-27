UK drinks maker Britvic quarterly sales boosted by sunny June

(Reuters) - British soft drinks group Britvic Plc (BVIC.L) on Thursday said revenue rose 6.5 percent in the three months to July 9, as a sunny month of June lifted sales in Britain and international markets.

Total revenue for the third quarter of its financial year rose to 384.6 million pounds ($505.21 million), from 346.3 million pounds a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Sales in Britain, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of Britvic's total revenue, rose 4.9 percent to 225.3 million pounds, as demand for its carbonates like Pepsi Max and 7UP rose.

The Robinsons squash maker said international revenue rose to 15.7 million pounds.

However, Britvic reiterated its warning that market conditions in Brazil remained challenging.

The FTSE 250 drinks maker said it remained on track to achieve market expectations for the year.

Shares in the company were up 1.3 percent at market open.