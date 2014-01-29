Bottles of soft drinks made by drinks company Britvic sit on a conveyor belt at Britvic's bottling plant in London March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON UK drinks group Britvic PLC (BVIC.L) reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, at constant currency exchange rates, and stood by its full-year profit target.

Citing a "challenging consumer environment" in its markets which include Britain, Ireland and France, the soft drinks company said revenue rose 2.8 percent at actual exchange rates.

Britvic said it remained on track to generate operating earnings of 148 million to 156 million pounds ($259 million) for fiscal 2014.

Its shares rose 1.4 percent to 710.5 pence at 0940 GMT.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)