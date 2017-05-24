May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
British soft drinks firm Britvic Plc said it was poised to deliver full-year performance in line with market expectations as strong sales of its drinks across all its markets helped drive an 11.5 percent rise in first-half revenue.
The Robinsons squash maker on Wednesday also named John Daly, senior independent director and chair of the Remuneration Committee, as chairman, effective Sept 1.
Daly will assume the role from Gerald Corbett, who will retire from the board on Sept. 1, the company said.
Pre-exceptional earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation for the 28 weeks ended April 16 rose 6.7 percent to 73.6 million pounds on revenue of 756.3 million pounds, the company said in a statement.
"Britvic has delivered a strong first-half performance driven by organic revenue growth in all our markets and successful management of input cost inflation," Chief Executive Simon Litherland said.
(Reporting by Rahul B and Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.