Bottles of soft drinks made by drinks company Britvic sit on a conveyor belt at Britvic's bottling plant in London March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britvic Plc (BVIC.L), the British maker of Robinsons squash and Tango, said on Thursday that a weak sterling would put pressure on its input costs in Britain after the country's decision to leave the European Union.

The company said its average realised price for every litre fell 3.4 percent to 54.2 pence in the third quarter.

Sales in Britain, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of Britvic's total revenue in the third quarter, fell 2 percent to 214.8 million pounds.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)