The lead singer of Roxy Music, Bryan Ferry, poses for a photograph with his Commander of the British Empire (CBE) medal which he received from Britain's Queen Elizabeth at an Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

LONDON Veteran rocker Bryan Ferry married girlfriend Amanda Sheppard in the luxury Caribbean beach resort of Amanyara on the Turks and Caicos Islands on January 4, British media reported on Tuesday.

It is the "Let's Stick Together" and "Slave to Love" singer's second marriage. His first was to Lucy Helmore, with whom he had four sons, which lasted from 1982 until their divorce in 2003.

The debonair Roxy Music frontman, 66, also famously dated Jerry Hall before she left him for Mick Jagger.

Sheppard, who has worked in PR, is 29, according to the reports.

Ferry's London publicist was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Jill Serjeant)