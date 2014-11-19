LONDON A group of UK public sector pensions recommended on Wednesday that its member funds oppose the re-election of James Murdoch, son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, to the board of Sky Plc (SKYB.L) in a vote at the company's annual general meeting.

The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) made its recommendation before the meeting, scheduled for Nov. 21 in London. The pay-TV company, formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting, changed its name to Sky Plc last week as it expands into Europe.

"LAPFF has consistently raised concerns about James Murdoch's role on the BSkyB board since 2011, concerning conflicts of interest and director candidature suitability," LAPFF Chair Councillor Kieran Quinn said.

James Murdoch is currently a non-executive director at Sky Plc. His father Rupert is the controlling shareholder in the firm, with a 39.14 percent stake.

"James Murdoch has always acted with integrity and competence in his time at Sky. He continues to make a major contribution to the company," a Sky spokesperson said.

