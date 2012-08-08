LONDON British satellite broadcaster BSkyB lost a long-standing dispute over the price it can charge rivals for its sports content after Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled against the company on Wednesday.

The dispute dates back to 2010 when media regulator Ofcom ordered BSkyB to reduce the amount charged to competitors, such as Virgin Media and BT for its two most important SkySports channels in a move designed to increase market competition.

The price of a single channel was reduced by 23 percent to 10.63 pounds ($16.64) a month, and for both channels by 10.5 percent to 17.14 pounds.

"The Tribunal has concluded that neither of Sky's and FAPL's (Football Association Premier League) two grounds of challenge to Ofcom's jurisdiction to take action ... in the present case succeeds," the CAT said in its ruling.

"Fundamental to Ofcom's decision to introduce the conditions is its finding that Sky has exploited its market power by restricting wholesale distribution of its premium channels to potential new retailers in a way which is prejudicial to fair and effective competition."

After BSkyB appealed against the initial ruling, the difference between both sets of prices were paid into an escrow account by BT, Virgin Media and Top-UP TV, with the proceeds to distributed after the case was resolved.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank estimated this week that the amount held in favour of Virgin Media, assuming the Ofcom decision was upheld, was about 19 million pounds.

Britain's Competition Commission said last week that BSkyB's strong position in movies did not adversely affect Britain's pay-TV market, a decision that was met by dismay by BT and Virgin Media.

Shares in BSkyB closed at 743 pence on Wednesday, valuing the group at around 12.35 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6390 British pounds)

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Rhys Jones)