LONDON BSkyB's independent directors were unanimous that James Murdoch should continue as chairman of the board, the satellite broadcaster's deputy chairman said in a letter to investors on Friday.

Murdoch had done a "first class job" in leading an effective board, Nick Ferguson said in the letter, a copy of which was sent to Reuters.

"We've considered whether there would be any negative reputational effect on the company, as a result of the News of the World issues. We have seen no effect on sales, customers or suppliers over the last five months," he said.

Murdoch, as executive chairman of News Corp's British newspaper arm News International, was ultimately responsible for the News of the World tabloid newspaper that closed after a phone hacking scandal and has himself twice been questioned by British lawmakers.

